Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.08.
Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Performance
Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $25.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $52.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.89.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,804,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $242,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028,362 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 16.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,609,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,319,000 after purchasing an additional 223,267 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 25.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,097,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,190,000 after purchasing an additional 221,893 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 32.7% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 894,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,829,000 after purchasing an additional 220,505 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.
About Artisan Partners Asset Management
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.
