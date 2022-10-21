Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Takes $154,000 Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,109,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,895,926,000 after buying an additional 1,006,276 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bunge by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,069,000 after purchasing an additional 696,806 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bunge by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,304,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,363,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,635 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bunge by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,182,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,059,000 after purchasing an additional 249,813 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bunge by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,091,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,996,000 after purchasing an additional 536,078 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BG opened at $89.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.55. Bunge Limited has a 52 week low of $80.41 and a 52 week high of $128.40. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by ($0.43). Bunge had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is 21.51%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.67.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

