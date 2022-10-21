Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Trading Down 6.9%

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.03 and last traded at $19.16. 59,398 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,133,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.58.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Asana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Asana from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Asana from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Asana to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Asana in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.34.

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.59). Asana had a negative return on equity of 212.28% and a negative net margin of 79.34%. The firm had revenue of $134.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $43,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168,607 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,125.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 19,273,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $349,999,986.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,112,803 shares in the company, valued at $710,288,502.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $43,778.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,125.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,986 shares of company stock worth $165,326. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new position in Asana in the third quarter worth $279,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Asana by 44.2% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 290,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,462,000 after purchasing an additional 89,053 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in Asana in the third quarter worth $1,434,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Asana in the third quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Asana by 22.9% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 30,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

