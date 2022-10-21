Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Receives $124.22 Average Price Target from Analysts

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.89.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASH. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ashland from $143.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ashland in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ashland from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Ashland from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Ashland Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Ashland stock opened at $97.31 on Friday. Ashland has a 1-year low of $83.29 and a 1-year high of $112.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.98 and a 200-day moving average of $101.55.

Ashland Announces Dividend

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.01. Ashland had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 38.83%. The business had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ashland will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashland

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in shares of Ashland by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Ashland by 3.6% during the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 67,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Ashland by 26.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 5,347 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Ashland by 1.5% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ashland during the first quarter worth approximately $3,500,000. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ashland

Ashland, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

