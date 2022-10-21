ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Given New €520.00 Price Target at Societe Generale

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Societe Generale from €595.00 ($607.14) to €520.00 ($530.61) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

ASML has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Argus started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. New Street Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $674.18.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded up $24.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $462.23. 2,754,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,202. The company has a market capitalization of $189.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.36. ASML has a 12 month low of $363.15 and a 12 month high of $881.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $470.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $517.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASML

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.26. ASML had a net margin of 31.36% and a return on equity of 64.93%. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ASML will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASML. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in ASML by 90.9% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 275.0% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

About ASML

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.