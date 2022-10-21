ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 800 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 900 ($10.87) to GBX 800 ($9.67) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ASOMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ASOS from GBX 1,500 ($18.12) to GBX 1,260 ($15.22) in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of ASOS from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 1,300 ($15.71) to GBX 1,072 ($12.95) in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 1,450 ($17.52) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10) in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ASOS currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,153.00.

ASOS Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ASOMY opened at $5.99 on Thursday. ASOS has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $39.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

