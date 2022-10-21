Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Major Shareholder Purchases $19,500.00 in Stock

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.39 per share, for a total transaction of $19,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,955,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,322,779.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Braden Michael Leonard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 14th, Braden Michael Leonard bought 166,434 shares of Astrotech stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.38 per share, for a total transaction of $63,244.92.

On Monday, September 26th, Braden Michael Leonard bought 100,000 shares of Astrotech stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.44 per share, for a total transaction of $44,000.00.

On Friday, September 23rd, Braden Michael Leonard bought 100,000 shares of Astrotech stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.43 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Braden Michael Leonard bought 311,733 shares of Astrotech stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.45 per share, for a total transaction of $140,279.85.

Astrotech Price Performance

ASTC stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.49. Astrotech Co. has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $1.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Astrotech ( NASDAQ:ASTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The aerospace company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Astrotech had a negative net margin of 958.57% and a negative return on equity of 14.77%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Astrotech in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Astrotech stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 276,681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Astrotech at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Astrotech Company Profile

Astrotech Corporation operates as a mass spectrometry company worldwide. It owns and licenses the intellectual property related to the Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology, a platform mass spectrometry technology. The company also develops TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer-based explosive trace detector to replace the explosives trace detectors used at airports, cargo and other secured facilities, and borders.

