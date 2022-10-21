ATAC Resources (CVE:ATC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.08

Shares of ATAC Resources Ltd. (CVE:ATC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 32000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

ATAC Resources Trading Down 5.9 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.79 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00.

ATAC Resources (CVE:ATC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that ATAC Resources Ltd. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

ATAC Resources Company Profile

ATAC Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship property is the Rackla project covering an area of approximately 1,700 square kilometers located in the Mayo Mining District of Yukon Territory.

