Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 31.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $31.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a one year low of $30.26 and a one year high of $42.67.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. This is a positive change from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

Insider Transactions at Atlantic Union Bankshares

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlantic Union Bankshares

In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, Director Ronald L. Tillett sold 2,500 shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.48, for a total value of $86,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,579.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 78.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the first quarter worth $201,000. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

