Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.99

Shares of Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.99 and traded as low as $0.77. Atossa Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.78, with a volume of 631,203 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATOS. StockNews.com began coverage on Atossa Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their target price on Atossa Therapeutics to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Atossa Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atossa Therapeutics

Atossa Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATOS. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Atossa Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $2,426,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atossa Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $1,673,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Atossa Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $365,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Atossa Therapeutics by 79.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,167 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Atossa Therapeutics by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,233,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 90,960 shares during the period. 18.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines in the areas of oncology and infectious diseases. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

Further Reading

