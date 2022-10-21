AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,426 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.97. 1,590,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,065,260. The stock has a market cap of $120.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.52. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on T. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

