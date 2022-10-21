AT&T (NYSE:T) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. AT&T updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.50- EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.50 or higher EPS.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $16.74 on Friday. AT&T has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AT&T

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,054,000 after purchasing an additional 9,921,029 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 202.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,567,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,603 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,962,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,992,000 after purchasing an additional 351,107 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 720.0% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,047,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,795,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,425,000 after buying an additional 67,424 shares during the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

