AT&T (NYSE:T) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. AT&T updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.50- EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.50 or higher EPS.
AT&T Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:T opened at $16.74 on Friday. AT&T has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.
AT&T Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 40.81%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AT&T
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.
About AT&T
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AT&T (T)
- Is it Time to Snack on Mondelez Stock?
- Freeport McMoran Shares Rally Despite Weakening Copper Prices
- Will Matador Share Price Get A Boost From Improved Credit Rating?
- AT&T Jumps Higher Thursday After Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Tesla Stock Slides After Revenue Miss, Musk Maintains Optimism
Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.