AT&T (NYSE:T) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

T has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on AT&T to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.72.

AT&T Stock Up 7.7 %

Shares of T stock opened at $16.74 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.93. AT&T has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $119.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AT&T will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 253,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 31,700 shares during the period. MCIA Inc grew its stake in AT&T by 9.3% in the third quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 85,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 47.5% in the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 162,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 52,377 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.8% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 183,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 15,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

