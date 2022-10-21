Audius Price Tops $0.18 on Top Exchanges (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 21st. During the last week, Audius has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. One Audius token can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000931 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Audius has a total market cap of $147.04 million and $4.57 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Audius Token Profile

Audius’ genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,128,867,308 tokens and its circulating supply is 830,924,708 tokens. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official website is audius.co. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

