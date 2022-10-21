Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 498 to GBX 418. The stock traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.33, with a volume of 259449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ATDRY. Peel Hunt downgraded Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 596 ($7.20) to GBX 528 ($6.38) in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Auto Trader Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Auto Trader Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $616.20.

Auto Trader Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.76.

Auto Trader Group Increases Dividend

About Auto Trader Group

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a $0.0133 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th.

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

