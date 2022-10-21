AutoNation (NYSE:AN) PT Lowered to $123.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $159.00 to $123.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AN. Stephens increased their target price on shares of AutoNation to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AutoNation from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of AutoNation to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $149.67.

NYSE AN opened at $95.60 on Monday. AutoNation has a 1-year low of $94.92 and a 1-year high of $135.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.35.

Insider Activity at AutoNation

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.52. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 62.96%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.83 earnings per share. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoNation will post 24.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 31,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total value of $3,361,383.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,159,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,518,698.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $120,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,484.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 31,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total transaction of $3,361,383.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,159,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,518,698.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,095,571 shares of company stock worth $122,222,954. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AutoNation

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AN. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 137.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 34,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 2.4% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 328,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,708,000 after buying an additional 7,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 4.0% during the first quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 25,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

