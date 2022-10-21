AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $96.00

Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $96.00 and last traded at $98.19, with a volume of 30306 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $102.10.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AN. Argus began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of AutoNation to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of AutoNation to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoNation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.14.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.52. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 62.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.83 earnings per share. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 21,989 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $2,650,334.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,701,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,272,160.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 21,989 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $2,650,334.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,701,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,272,160.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 50,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total value of $5,075,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,714,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,588,387.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,095,571 shares of company stock worth $122,222,954. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 29,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter valued at about $476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

