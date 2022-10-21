Avalanche (AVAX) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $250.87 Million

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for about $15.69 or 0.00081820 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a market cap of $4.65 billion and $250.87 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00060325 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000551 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00015122 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00025483 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000311 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007317 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000244 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 296,561,335 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

