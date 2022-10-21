Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,569 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Union Pacific by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,886,157,000 after buying an additional 1,422,087 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,222,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,066,081,000 after purchasing an additional 166,025 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,108,920 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,395,808,000 after purchasing an additional 183,073 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,340,807 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $912,791,000 after purchasing an additional 93,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,298,609 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $901,214,000 after purchasing an additional 85,523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $186.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $216.26 and a 200 day moving average of $221.38. The firm has a market cap of $116.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $185.83 and a 1 year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $207.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $235.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.96.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

