Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.89 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 93,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,853 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IQLT. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,806,000. Alaska Permanent Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,674,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,835,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $16,512,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 674,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,873,000 after purchasing an additional 366,320 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $28.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.94 and its 200-day moving average is $31.86. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $27.02 and a 52-week high of $40.48.

