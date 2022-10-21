Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,932 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $13,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 98,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after buying an additional 36,650 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,158,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,136,000 after buying an additional 19,707 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 108,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,665,000 after buying an additional 6,975 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 81,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 433,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,751,000 after buying an additional 216,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE opened at $42.91 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $240.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.12.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.94.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

