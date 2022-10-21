Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,702 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.09% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 15.1% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 39.1% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 13,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the second quarter worth $61,000.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

SKYY stock opened at $60.35 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $55.01 and a one year high of $119.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.13.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

