Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 7,656 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 1,160.6% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 204.7% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $1,180,296.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,896.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $1,180,296.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,896.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at $22,358,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,570 shares of company stock valued at $7,434,941. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.38.

GIS opened at $76.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.58. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.20 and a 1 year high of $81.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.47%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

