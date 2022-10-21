Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 181,059 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating) by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,059 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 11,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 15,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

PTBD opened at $19.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.72. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.42 and a 1-year high of $27.30.

