Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 650 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 109,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $3,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 449.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,624,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964,195 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 117.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,792,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,442 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 217.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 2,097,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,997 shares in the last quarter. Capitol Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,648,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 374.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 978,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,023,000 after acquiring an additional 772,400 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SPTS stock opened at $28.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.35. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $28.74 and a 1-year high of $30.59.

