Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.60.

AVID has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avid Technology

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avid Technology Trading Down 0.6 %

AVID opened at $25.90 on Friday. Avid Technology has a 1-year low of $20.83 and a 1-year high of $37.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.32.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $97.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.87 million. Avid Technology had a net margin of 11.44% and a negative return on equity of 35.68%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Avid Technology will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

