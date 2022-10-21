Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.70-$2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.39. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Avient also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.58-$0.58 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut Avient from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Avient from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Avient from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Avient from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Avient in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Shares of NYSE:AVNT opened at $32.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.04. Avient has a 12-month low of $29.02 and a 12-month high of $61.46.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Avient had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Avient will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2475 per share. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.93%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Avient by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Avient by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Avient by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Avient by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 114,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Avient by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

