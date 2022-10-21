Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Hits $9.04 on Top Exchanges

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for approximately $9.04 or 0.00047144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $875.81 million and $163.23 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,185.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007210 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002971 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005768 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00022154 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00057325 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00022651 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005174 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

AXS is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,831,453 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 96,495,602.84157494 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 9.13569958 USD and is down -8.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 258 active market(s) with $95,888,033.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

