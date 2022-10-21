Badger DAO (BADGER) Price Tops $3.28

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 21st. Badger DAO has a market cap of $41.11 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Badger DAO has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. One Badger DAO token can now be bought for $3.28 or 0.00017091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Badger DAO

Badger DAO’s launch date was December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,539,396 tokens. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

