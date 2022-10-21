Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $148.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.78 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

Badger Meter Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE BMI opened at $97.68 on Friday. Badger Meter has a 12-month low of $73.20 and a 12-month high of $112.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.60 and a beta of 0.82.

Badger Meter Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a boost from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

BMI has been the subject of several research reports. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Badger Meter in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Badger Meter from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.33.

In other Badger Meter news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 2,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.40, for a total value of $227,696.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,143,400.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Badger Meter

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 266.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 6,146 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,365 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 4.0% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,207 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 460.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,155 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Badger Meter by 15.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Featured Articles

