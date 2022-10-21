Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) PT Lowered to $146.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $235.00 to $146.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
BIDU has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Baidu from $204.00 to $169.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Baidu from $236.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Baidu from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $206.07.
Baidu Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of BIDU opened at $93.37 on Monday. Baidu has a 12-month low of $91.80 and a 12-month high of $182.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.16.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Baidu
Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Baidu (BIDU)
- Is it Time to Snack on Mondelez Stock?
- Freeport McMoran Shares Rally Despite Weakening Copper Prices
- Will Matador Share Price Get A Boost From Improved Credit Rating?
- AT&T Jumps Higher Thursday After Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Tesla Stock Slides After Revenue Miss, Musk Maintains Optimism
Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.