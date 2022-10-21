Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.
Baker Hughes Price Performance
Shares of BKR traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $25.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,533,250. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.82. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently -156.52%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently commented on BKR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.09.
About Baker Hughes
Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.
Featured Articles
