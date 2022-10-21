Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.31. 87,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,533,250. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $39.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.82.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -156.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 509.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 3,802.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

