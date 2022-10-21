BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Shares Gap Up to $91.22

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $91.22, but opened at $95.73. BancFirst shares last traded at $95.92, with a volume of 839 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on BancFirst to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on BancFirst in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

BancFirst Stock Up 12.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.73.

BancFirst Increases Dividend

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. BancFirst had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm had revenue of $129.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is currently 33.83%.

Insider Activity at BancFirst

In other BancFirst news, Director Robin Noel Roberson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total value of $533,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,493,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director C L. Craig, Jr. sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $293,517.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,204,165.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Noel Roberson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total value of $533,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,493,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,840 shares of company stock worth $3,215,961 over the last ninety days. 35.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of BancFirst

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BANF. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in BancFirst by 1.9% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in BancFirst by 42.7% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 36,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,029,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in BancFirst by 24.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in BancFirst by 18.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BancFirst in the first quarter worth about $697,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

