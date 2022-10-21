Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Cedar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 28,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,844,000. Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 834.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 174,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 155,389 shares in the last quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 3,075,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,752,000 after purchasing an additional 14,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.47.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $34.44. 407,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,305,192. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.37. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

