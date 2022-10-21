Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 17,662 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 218.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,764 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 17,662 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 389 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 17,720 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 20,227 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Best Buy from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush upped their target price on Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Best Buy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.13.

Best Buy Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $62.85 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.24 and its 200 day moving average is $77.16. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.47.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.28. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $70,390.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,706,883.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $100,166.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,910 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,207.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $70,390.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,706,883.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,423 shares of company stock worth $1,995,772 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.