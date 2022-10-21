Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.44 Million Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 173.8% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 5.8% in the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,605,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CME shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James downgraded CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.07.

In other news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $68,677.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,071.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $68,677.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,071.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total transaction of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,756,583.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,186 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME stock opened at $170.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.49 and a 52-week high of $256.94. The company has a market capitalization of $61.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $188.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.55.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 49.63%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

