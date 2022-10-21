Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 3,100 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $529,000. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.6% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 103.5% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.6% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $83.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.22 and a one year high of $105.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target (up from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.75.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

