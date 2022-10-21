Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 127.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,183,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,803,171,000 after purchasing an additional 465,588 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,119,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,677,448,000 after buying an additional 577,475 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,782,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,219,486,000 after acquiring an additional 282,166 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 6.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,839,000 after acquiring an additional 356,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Prudential Financial by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,302,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,205,000 after purchasing an additional 136,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $95.20 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.46 and a 1 year high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.14.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.56 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 9.25%. As a group, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.23.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.