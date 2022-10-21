Barclays Cuts Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target to $59.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $71.00 to $59.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

COUP has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Coupa Software from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Coupa Software from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Coupa Software from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Coupa Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Coupa Software from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.15.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $52.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.39. Coupa Software has a 12 month low of $46.31 and a 12 month high of $257.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 43.73%. The firm had revenue of $211.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 3,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total value of $241,029.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,851.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 3,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total value of $241,029.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,851.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $95,923.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,258.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,455 shares of company stock valued at $1,583,602 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 139.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 56.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the first quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Coupa Software by 10,161.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

