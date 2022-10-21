Barclays Cuts Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Price Target to $111.00

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) had its price target cut by Barclays from $112.00 to $111.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

FNV has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $143.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $167.38.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Shares of FNV stock opened at $116.71 on Monday. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of $109.70 and a 1 year high of $169.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.61.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $352.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.83 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 57.33%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Institutional Trading of Franco-Nevada

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNV. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1,812.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,758,000 after buying an additional 10,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

