Barclays Lowers Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Price Target to GBX 1,275

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,350 ($16.31) to GBX 1,275 ($15.41) in a research report issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the mining company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ANTO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,100 ($13.29) to GBX 1,050 ($12.69) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,260 ($15.22) to GBX 1,210 ($14.62) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,050 ($12.69) to GBX 1,000 ($12.08) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antofagasta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,315 ($15.89).

ANTO stock traded up GBX 18.50 ($0.22) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,136.50 ($13.73). 742,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,455,751. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,123.48 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,269.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,403.09. Antofagasta has a 1 year low of GBX 971.20 ($11.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,799.50 ($21.74). The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.02.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

