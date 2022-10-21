Barclays Raises ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target to $54.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barclays from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ZI. UBS Group upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $68.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $71.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.11.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $44.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 166.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.20. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1 year low of $30.31 and a 1 year high of $79.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $267.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nir Keren sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $618,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,055,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,537,642.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 167,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total value of $8,530,341.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,307,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,654,782.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nir Keren sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $618,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,055,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,537,642.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 614,460 shares of company stock worth $29,335,085 over the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,133,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 28.0% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 44,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 9,679 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth about $334,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 12,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

