Barclays Trims Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Target Price to $7.00

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from $8.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 47.99% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of BKD opened at $4.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Brookdale Senior Living has a 52-week low of $3.87 and a 52-week high of $7.70. The company has a market cap of $883.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 1.46.

Brookdale Senior Living ( NYSE:BKD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.04). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.97%. The business had revenue of $689.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. Analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 12,683.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 7,864 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 23.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. 99.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

