Barclays Trims Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Target Price to $502.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $585.00 to $502.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Intuit from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $538.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $540.11.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTU opened at $401.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $113.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $424.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $419.99.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 43.03%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at $27,888,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at $27,888,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total transaction of $494,898.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,476.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628 over the last three months. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 225.0% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 47.5% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter worth $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 81.0% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

