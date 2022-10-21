Barclays Trims Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Target Price to C$5.00

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) had its target price reduced by Barclays from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$8.80.

Kinross Gold Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of K stock opened at C$4.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$6.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$3.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.25.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

Kinross Gold ( TSE:K Get Rating ) (NYSE:KGC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$1.05 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

Insider Activity

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Michiel Van Akkooi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.34, for a total value of C$43,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,532 shares in the company, valued at C$180,248.88. In related news, Director Glenn Antony Ives purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,052.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$304,684.80. Also, Senior Officer Michiel Van Akkooi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.34, for a total transaction of C$43,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$180,248.88. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,500 shares of company stock worth $81,240.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

