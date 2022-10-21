Barclays Trims Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Target Price to €18.00

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from €20.00 ($20.41) to €18.00 ($18.37) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Valeo from €24.00 ($24.49) to €22.00 ($22.45) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on Valeo from €19.00 ($19.39) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.71.

Valeo Stock Performance

OTCMKTS VLEEY opened at $8.19 on Monday. Valeo has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $16.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.51.

Valeo Company Profile

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

