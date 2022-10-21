Bartlett & Co. LLC Buys 4,203 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 194.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 19,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 7,261 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 195,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,882,000 after acquiring an additional 69,940 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2,717.6% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SPSB stock opened at $28.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.72. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $28.95 and a 12 month high of $31.17.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.