Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $296,000 Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 269.7% during the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 72.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on DD. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.6 %

DD stock opened at $53.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.12. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $85.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.26%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.