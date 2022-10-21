Bartlett & Co. LLC Lowers Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 80.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,251 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 84,161 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VFC. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in V.F. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 981.4% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 465 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in V.F. in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in V.F. by 359.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in V.F. by 164.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 877 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VFC shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on V.F. from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on V.F. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on V.F. from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, V.F. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

V.F. Price Performance

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $27.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.90. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $27.47 and a 52 week high of $78.91.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). V.F. had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. As a group, analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 77.82%.

Insider Activity at V.F.

In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,374.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 6,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

